Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

