Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Short Interest Update

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHPF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

