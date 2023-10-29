iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

