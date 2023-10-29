iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

