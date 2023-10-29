iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

