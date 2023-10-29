iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Destiny Capital Corp CO’s 5th Largest Position

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.31 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

