iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

IVV opened at $412.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.79. The company has a market cap of $319.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.31 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

