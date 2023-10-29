iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 275.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.