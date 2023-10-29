iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,478. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

