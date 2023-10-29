iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

