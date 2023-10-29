iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 90,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.