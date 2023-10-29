iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,542,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

