iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,356,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,976,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 168,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

