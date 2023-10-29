iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.94

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.94 and traded as low as C$35.69. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$35.69, with a volume of 1,354 shares.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.71.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.306 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

