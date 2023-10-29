iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

