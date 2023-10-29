iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

IWS opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

