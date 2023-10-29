iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

