iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

