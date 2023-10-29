iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.