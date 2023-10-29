iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

