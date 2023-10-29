iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.