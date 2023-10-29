Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Shares Down 10.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 5,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JWLLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
