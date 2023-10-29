Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 735,001 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $57,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,079,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 309,863 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

