Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.71% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $56,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

