Jennison Associates LLC Has $38.53 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $38,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $66.15 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

