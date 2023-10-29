Jennison Associates LLC Has $43.22 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Datadog worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,319 shares of company stock worth $102,294,511 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.