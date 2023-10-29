Jennison Associates LLC Has $51.19 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.60. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

