Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.08 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Etsy worth $53,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

