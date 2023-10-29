Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Shares Down 22.1%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) dropped 22.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 37,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 97,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.27.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.

