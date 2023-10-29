JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

