JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 507 Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Conservative Values ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. American Conservative Values ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

American Conservative Values ETF Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

