JNBA Financial Advisors Has $84,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 501.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after buying an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

