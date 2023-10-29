JNBA Financial Advisors Has $91,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

