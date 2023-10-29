JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pearson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 379.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pearson by 5,388.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 380.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 404,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 1,030 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.58) to GBX 1,210 ($14.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 930 ($11.39) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.50.

Pearson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

