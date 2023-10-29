JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 44 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $261.57 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.