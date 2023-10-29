JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 552 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

