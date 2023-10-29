JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $205.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.71. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,481,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

