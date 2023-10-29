JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $119.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

