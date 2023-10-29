JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 437.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,097 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

