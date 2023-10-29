JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Triumph Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

