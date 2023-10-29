K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.95 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of C$80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9846841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBL

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.