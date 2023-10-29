Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.16 and traded as high as C$7.42. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 299,058 shares changing hands.

KEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.7497393 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

