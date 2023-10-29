KeyCorp Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $356.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2025 earnings at $21.03 EPS.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

