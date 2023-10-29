KeyCorp Trims Herc (NYSE:HRI) Target Price to $150.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.25.

Herc stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

