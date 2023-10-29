Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

