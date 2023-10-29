Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

