KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 408.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 210,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

