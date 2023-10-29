KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

KREF opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 384.64. The company has a market cap of $722.95 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 210,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

