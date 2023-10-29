Klaviyo, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo’s (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 30th. Klaviyo had issued 19,200,000 shares in its public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $576,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Klaviyo’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $26.99 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,708,162,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

