Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Financial Analysis

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.07 $116.22 million N/A N/A Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.62 $52.20 million $2.20 22.55

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Centrus Energy 10.81% -58.24% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Knife River and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Knife River and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Centrus Energy has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Knife River.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

